South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton
News

Child Bitten On Cheek, Adult On Arm By Dog In Clifton

Jerry DeMarco
Clifton Animal Control
Clifton Animal Control Photo Credit: Mark Rosetti (demonracer2/YouTube)

A young child and an adult were hospitalized after being bitten by a dog Thursday in Clifton, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at a private home on Knapp Avenue, just off Randolph Avenue, around 1 p.m., Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The Shepherd mix bit the girl on the cheek and an adult on the arm, Bracken said. Both were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, he said.

Neither was considered seriously injured, the lieutenant said.

Animal control officers were called, he said.

INCIDENTS VIDEO/PHOTOS: Mark Rosetti (demonracer2 / YouTube)

