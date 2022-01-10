Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.

The brief announcement didn’t specify his condition.

Nor did it say under what circumstances he was shot or whether any suspects had been arrested, identified or involved -- only that an investigation was continuing.

