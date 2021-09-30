Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Murder, Kidnapping Indictment Returned Against NJ Man Accused Of Killing Ex-GF, Abducting Son
News

Boy, 14, Caught Packing Handgun, Paterson PD Says

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A 14-year-old boy shoved a 9mm handgun into his waistband seconds before he was seized by Paterson detectives outside a neighborhood liquor store, authorities said.

The boy was among a dozen or so people " blocking the business entrance, playing loud music, and consuming alcoholic beverages" in the middle of the 100 block of North Main Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detectives Yamil Pimienta, John Traynor, Mohamed Bashir and Levis Qirjako approached to break up the group when they saw the boy trying to hide the gun and immediately took him into custody, Speziale said.

A 15-year-old boy who was with him ran and was found in a rear yard on Watson Street, the director said.

Juvenile Division detectives took custody of both boys. The gun was sent to the New Jersey State Police laboratory to determine whether it was used in any crimes.

