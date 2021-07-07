Bicyclist, 32, Struck, Killed In Prospect Park

UPDATE: A bicyclist was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Prospect Park.

The 32-year-old victim was struck after riding into the path of 2005 Toyota Corolla near the corner of North 8th Street and Brown Avenue shortly before 12:45 p.m., responders said.

He was pronounced dead soon after, they said.

"There was nothing we could have done to save him," one said.

The 48-year-old Prospect Park driver wasn't immediately charged or summonsed, although Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Prospect Park Police Chief Ammen Matari said in a joint release.

She "remained on scene, presented a valid driver’s license, and was not suspected to be under the influence," the release says, while adding that an investigation was continuing.

They didn't immediately identify the victim.

Borough police and a Paterson Fire Department EMS unit were among the responders.

