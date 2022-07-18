Contact Us
Back-To-Back Blazes In Passaic Doused

Jerry DeMarco
379 Monroe Street, Passaic
379 Monroe Street, Passaic Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a pair of back-to-back blazes in Passaic.

The first ignited in the rear second-floor bedroom and partially extended to the attic of a small house on 9th Street, just off South Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, responders said.

Firefighters knocked the two-alarm blaze down in minutes and had it under control moments later.

Barely 20 minutes later, a basement fire across town brought the city's bravest to the Don Polin restaurant, which has connecting apartments above and behind.

That fire was quickly extinguished, as well.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

