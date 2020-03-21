Attendees At Clifton Fundraiser May Have Been Exposed To COVID-19, Health Officials Warn

Anyone who attended a fundraising dinner dance last weekend at a Clifton hotel for a faith-based nonprofit that serves underdeveloped countries could have been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials warned on Saturday.

Those who attended the March 14 Mustard Seed Ministries NJ 2020 Gala at the Valley Regency on Valley Road should contact their local health department, they said.

Launched in 1978 in Jamaica, the Christian-based Mustard Seed Ministries (MSC) says it focuses primarily on helping more than 600 children and adults who’ve been disabled, infected with HIV or abandoned, as well as young mothers in crisis across Jamaica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

