America's Most Dangerous Cities List Cites Paterson, Trenton, Camden

Among the abundance of hyperlocal real estate sites that look to lure customers by rating locations is one that includes Camden, Trenton and Paterson among the 100 most dangerous cities in the United States.

NeighborhoodScout.com uses the violent crime rate per 1,000 residents as its criteria to determine how likely you are to become a victim in each particular city.

It then shows the safest neighborhoods around those urban areas.

The worst for this year, it says, is Monroe, LA, with a crime rate of 29.4 per 1,000 residents, giving citizens a 1 in 34 chance of becoming a victim.

Bunched behind it is Memphis, TN (24.2 / 1 in 41); Saginaw, MI (23.8 / 1 in 42); Detroit, MI (22.6 / 1 in 44; and St. Louis, MO (22.6 / 1 in 44).

Camden cracked the top 20, with a crime rate of 16.5 per 1,000 residents and the chance that one of every 64 could become a crime victim, putting it at No. 14.

Trenton is No. 57, with a crime rate of 10.8 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 93 chance of you becoming a victim.

Near the bottom of the list, at No. 97, is Paterson, with a crime rate of 9 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 111 chance of any of them becoming a victim.

NeighborhoodScout set a minimum population of 25,000. It then compared those numbers to the amount of violent crimes reported in those cities -- including murder, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Plotted on maps with those concentrations are also the areas in and around the urban centers that are considered among the safest.

CLICK HERE FOR:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.