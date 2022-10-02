Adult, Juvenile Charged With Shooting Paterson Man Dead In Notorious Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were charged with shooting a Paterson man dead outside an apartment building in one of the city’s most lethal neighborhoods.

Paterson police nabbed Jae’Wuan Abrams at his apartment at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, and the juvenile at his home a little over an hour and a half later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Both are charged with murder and weapons offenses in the Feb. 1 shooting death of 43-year-old Juan Soto outside the Madison Apartments on East 19th Street between 10th and 11th avenues, they said.

Officers responding to a 6:02 p.m. call found Soto’s lifeless body in the street, Valdes and Baycora said in a joint statement Thursday.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, they said.

No motive was given.

Valdes and Baycora did say that Abrams remained held in the Passaic County Jail and the younger teen at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark.

