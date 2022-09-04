Accused Robbers Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting

Paterson police nabbed two men accused of dragging a robbery victim from his car and shooting at four of his companions as they ran away.

All five victims flagged down a city police unit at West Railway Avenue and Goshen Street shortly before midnight on Aug. 25.

They said they’d been approached by a trio of robbers – all armed – who robbed one of them of his wallet and cellphone.

The gunmen fired shots at the rest of them as they ran, the group told police.

City detectives identified and arrested two of the accused robbers -- Carlos Batista of Passaic and Michael Jaikaran of Paterson, both 27, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Both are charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery and various counts of conspiracy, burglary and weapons possession.

They remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending court action.

The third alleged gunman wasn't identified.

