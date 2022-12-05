Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal

Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night.

City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.

Bloomfield police located the vehicle and captured Montero-Pena in the area of Arlington and Watsessing avenues in their town shortly after 9:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro and Bloomfield Police Director of Public Safety Samuel A. DeMaio said in a joint release on Monday.

Neither victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, they said.

Valdes and the police officials didn’t say whether any of the other kidnappers had been caught or identified.

They also didn’t say why they waited until Monday to address the situation, although it was believed to be for investigative reasons tied to those attempts.

Montero-Pena has remained held in the Passaic County Jail since last week pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Court in Paterson this Wednesday.

Montero-Pena is charged with carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

