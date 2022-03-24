Accused Gunman In Paterson Attempted Murder Captured With Gun, Heroin For Sale, Authorities Say

UPDATE: A 19-year-old Paterson resident charged with shooting another city man earlier this month was carrying a gun with a large-capacity magazine and a handful of heroin folds when he was captured, authorities said.

Rashawn Brown was arrested in the area of Lafayette Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard after a brief foot chase on March 15, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

He was wanted at the time for wounding the 27-year-old occupant of a vehicle at the corner of East 25th Street and 15th Avenue roughly 24 hours earlier, they said.

Valdes and Baycora revealed the arrest on Wednesday, March 23. They didn’t explain why they waited eight days nor whether there were other possible suspects.

Brown has remained held in the Passaic County Jail since his arrest. He’s charged with attempted murder, drug and weapons offenses – as well as possession of a large-capacity magazine, resisting arrest, hindering and obstruction.

A detention hearing was scheduled in Superior Court in Paterson on Thursday, March 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.