20 Busted With 4,176 Heroin Folds, Crack, Cash In Raid On Paterson Open-Air Drug Market

Paterson police raided an open-air drug market, seizing 4,176 heroin folds, 194 bags of crack and $5,549 in proceeds while busting 20 dealers and buyers, authorities said.

Among the accused buyers was a 72-year-old city man caught with four vials of crack, they said.

The Hamilton Avenue sweep between Summer and Lake streets sought to ease residents’ fears for the safety of their children and themselves, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Friday.

Speziale said the heavier hitter included a quartet of Paterson residents:

Isaiah Wharton, 24;

Africa Downs, 45;

Dante Harrison, 46;

Marecius Samuels, 33.

All were charged with selling dozens of heroin folds to no fewer than seven buyers near a school and a park, Speziale said.

One of those customers also bought crack, as did an eighth buyer, he said.

Police caught the quartet with 3,601 heroin folds, along with 51 baggies and four vials of crack, the director said.

Also slinging were Qadir McCrae, 26, Shamar Williams, 29, and Haniff Williams, 22, he said.

Customers included:

a 32-year-old Dumont man who carrying 32 heroin folds, some of which were intended for sale, as well a bag of crack;

a 27-year-old Ridgefield man caught with 10 heroin folds and a bag of crack;

two 26-year-old men – one from Paterson, the other from Union Township – who were each carrying 20 folds of heroin;

a 20-year-old Garfield man caught with 10 heroin folds and a bag of crack;

a 23-year-old Pompton Lakes man with two bags of heroin;

two men – one of them from River Edge, 26, the other 25 from Rahway -- with seven heroin folds;

two Paterson men, one 34 and the other 53, with seven bags of heroin, as well as a 49-year-old city man with one bag;

a 50-year-old city man charged with loitering to buy drugs.

