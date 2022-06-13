16-Year-Old Among Trio Nabbed By Paterson Detectives In Separate Gun Arrests

A 16-year-old Paterson youth was one of three city residents arrested in separate gun-related incidents over a span of roughly 30 hours, authorities said.

The teen was nabbed by Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun and John Traynor at the corner 12th Avenue and East 22nd Street shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

He was carrying a 9mm Girsan handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine, the director said.

The teen was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark to await a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

The capture was part of an “outstanding and tireless effort” to combat gun violence in Paterson, Speziale said.

A little over five hours earlier, the same four detectives seized a .45-caliber Glock handgun and some crack from city resident Raquan Brevard, 25, the director said.

The investigators had watched Brevard participate in a drug deal at the corner of North 6th and Clinton streets around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Speziale said.

They followed and then stopped a vehicle he was in near North 7th and Temple Streets, then took Brevard into custody, the director said.

Brevard was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on drug and weapons charges, he said, adding that the driver was released without charges.

Also lodged in the county lockup was Daveon Edwards, 21, who was arrested roughly 24 hours earlier by the very same band of investigators as the other two.

Edwards was among a group of people loitering outside a business on West Broadway, Speziale said.

The detectives arrested him after finding him carrying a 9mm Taurus handgun with a high-capacity magazine, the director said.

All three weapons were being sent to New Jersey State Police ballistic experts to determine whether they may have been fired in crimes, he said.

