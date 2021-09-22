1,544 Heroin Folds, Four Guns Seized, 10 People Busted In Paterson East Side Drug Strikes

Paterson police seized 1,544 heroin folds, a quarter-pound of crack and cocaine combined and 428 illegal pills while arresting several accused dealers -- one of whom was carrying two stolen guns, authorities said.

Narcotics Division detectives watched Tuesday as Doyan D. McDermott, 37, and Jeffrey Taylor, 39, assisted by Huntier Small, 38, served late-morning and early-afternoon drive-up customers outside their East 29th Street home, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

After about 4½ hours, the investigators moved in.

They grabbed Small and McDermott, then chased down Taylor, who Speziale said was carrying two firearms -- one a 9mm Sig Sauer P320, the other a .22-caliaber Phoenix Arms long rifle. Both had been reported stolen, he said.

Taylor also was carrying heroin, cocaine and crack, the director said.

Detectives later searched two apartments at 380 East 29th Street, where they found two more guns -- a 9mm Taurus PT111 G2 and a starter pistol -- along with heroin, cocaine, crack, Oxy, MDMA and crystal meth, Speziale said.

Investigators also found a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point ammunition, he said.

McDermot, Taylor and Small were all charged with a host of drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Narcotics Division detectives made other arrests during the Eastside operation.

One grab involved a 17-year-old boy who'd sold heroin to an undercover detective on East 28th Street off 10th Avenue.

He was carrying 90 heroin folds and more than $2,000 in cash -- both of which were seized when they grabbed him, Speziale said.

Buyers were arrested, as well, including two men -- one 56 from Florida, the other 30 from Branchville -- who were stopped after buying 20 heroin folds on East 29th Street between 10th and 11th avenues, the director said.

Other arrested buyers included a 51-year-old Hackettstown woman and three men, one 45 from River Edge, another 29 from North Bergen and the third 46 from Lincoln Park.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.