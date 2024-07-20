Man With Gunshot Wound To Head Found Dead In Car On Clifton Street: Prosecutor

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the man dead inside of a Honda HRV on Lakeview and Merselis avenues just before 12:20 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information was expected to be released.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.