Fair 81°

SHARE

Man With Gunshot Wound To Head Found Dead In Car On Clifton Street: Prosecutor

A man with a gunshot wound to his head was found dead in a vehicle just after midnight in Clifton, authorities said.

Clifton PD

Clifton PD

 Photo Credit: Clifton Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the man dead inside of a Honda HRV on Lakeview and Merselis avenues just before 12:20 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information was expected to be released.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE