Fair 69°

SHARE

Man Found Dead In Paterson Basement Fire

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Authorities were trying to identify a man found dead in a basement fire in Paterson -- and determine whether or not he was killed in the blaze.

File photo

File photo

 Photo Credit: tornadochaser66 (file)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Firefighters called to 465 Hamilton Avenue shortly before midnight Sunday, April 14, found the body while dousing the flames in the basement of the 2½ wood-frame home, authorities confirmed mid-Monday morning.

The New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office is assisting in the identification of the victim, according to a joint statement issued by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and including Paterson Police Officer In Charge Isa Abbassi and Fire Chief Alex Alicea.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE