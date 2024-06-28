Fair 67°

Hawthorne Company Deliveryman Busted On Pre-Pubescent Child Porn Charges, Sheriff Says

A 30-year-old deliveryman from Paterson was arrested for sharing child pornography depicting pre-pubescent children, authorities said.

Rick J. Truyenque-Salas

 Photo Credit: Passaic County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Rick J. Truyenque-Salas shared videos online of the 4- to 8-year-old nude children engaged in sexual acts and was arrested after surrendering to detectives at the Passaic County Sheriff's Office's headquarters Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m., Acting Sheriff Gary Giardina said.

Truyenque-Salas' case came about from a tip, Giardina said, noting he works as a deliveryman for a packing and moving company in Hawthorne.

He was charged with distribution of child pornography, maintaining child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Truyenque-Salas was taken to the Bergen County Jail to await a first court appearance.

