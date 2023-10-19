Shallow Fog 48°

Gotcha! Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Death Of Paterson Girl, 17

The search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 17-year-old Paterson girl ended with the arrest of a 52-year-old city resident, authorities said.

Barrington Hewitt
Barrington Hewitt
Jerry DeMarco
Authorities said Barrington Hewitt, 52, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit the girl and a 16-year-old boy in the area of 17th Avenue and East 33rd Street around 3 a.m. Sept. 13, authorities said.

A second 16-year-old boy who was with them reported no injuries, they said.

All three were rushed in a private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said Hewitt was arrested on Oct. 12 and charged with vehicular homicide (death by auto), aggravated assault by auto, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and endangering an injured victim.

They didn’t explain the delay in reporting the arrest, nor did they say what led authorities to Hewitt, nor what type of vehicle he drove, nor where he was arrested.

Hewitt isn’t listed in either the Bergen or Passaic county jails.

