Ex-Con Armed With Loaded Handgun Fights, Bites Clifton, Passaic Police: Authorities

Pedro Martinez of Passaic hit the gas of the Nissan Rogue when Officer Nicholas Garruto tried to stop him near the intersection of Highland and Lexington avenues shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Garruto followed the SUV into Passaic and through various streets before Martinez abruptly stopped in the Shop Rite parking lot on Paulison, got out and tried to run, the lieutenant said.

The officer grabbed Martinez, who bit him on the arm and repeatedly punched him, Anderson said.

Martinez also fought with backup officers from both Clifton and Passaic who finally subdued him and got him cuffed, he said.

They also found him carrying a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, the lieutenant said.

An EMS unit evaluated Martinez, who Anderson said refused medical attention.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries sustained in the scuffle, he said.

Martinez was charged with aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, multiple weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – and possession of a large-capacity ammo magazine.

Police also issued several summonses before sending Martinez to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Friday.

