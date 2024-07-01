Fair 78°

SHARE

Crash Delays Route 3 In Clifton

Delays were being reported along Route 3 where a motor vehicle crash was reported Monday afternoon, July 1.

Route 3 crash in Clifton.

Route 3 crash in Clifton.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

It happened in the westbound lanes, west of Route 21 just before 1 p.m.

As of 1:10 p.m., one left lane was closed with emergency response vehicles at the scene.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE