Clifton Teen Auditions On 'American Idol'

A New Jersey teen who finished fourth on NBC's "The Voice" in 2021 will have a second shot at fame Sunday, Feb. 25.

Hailey Mia auditions for "American Idol."

 Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless
Cecilia Levine
** WARNING: The following news story contains spoilers **

Hailey Mia, 16, of Clifton, serenaded "American Idol" judge Katy Perry with her own song, "Rise" — as well as Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — for her audition.

Anyways, Hailey's going to Hollywood.

Katy called the performance inspiring, saying she has full body chills "even in places I've been Botoxed."

Bryan said Hailey has Top 10 potential.

Hailey, who attends Passaic County Tech, has been teasing her audition on Instagram.

Click here to watch Hailey Mia's audition.

