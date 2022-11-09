'Skinny Post Malone' Elated To Get Haledon Pizzeria Review From Portnoy

Sure, his face is covered with tattoos and has everyone in Italy asking, "Are you Post Malone?"

That's a no. His name is Carmine, and according to Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, his North Jersey pizzeria cooks up a "better than average" Neapolitan pie.

Portnoy visited Buonocore's Brick Oven Pizza in Haledon, capping his most recent New Jersey tour, where Carmine told his story.

The pizzaiolo spent 10 years honing his craft in Italy before bringing it to the US, where he's been for the last five years. Carmine explains how the Margarita pizza got its name, and that he's well aware he's a Post Malone doppleganger.

Clearly, Carmine was elated to have Portnoy for a visit.

And while a Neapolitan will always be a 6.8 in Portnoy's book, he gave Carmine's a 6.9.

Buonocore's Brick Oven Pizza, 389 Belmont Ave., Haledon.

