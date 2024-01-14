Fair 30°

Boys — 15, 16 — Charged With Shooting 14-Year-Old Outside Paterson School

Two Paterson boys – one 15, the other 16 – are charged with shooting a 14-year-old outside a city grade school last fall.

The 14-year-old victim was treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after being wounded near the Halpine Street entrance to School #12 in Paterson on Oct. 25, 2023.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
A lengthy investigation led to delinquency complaints signed this past week against both youngsters, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

The complaints allege what would be the adult equivalent of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

They will be heard by a judge behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson because of the boys’ ages.

