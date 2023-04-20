6-Week-Old Paterson Child Dies Suddenly: What Happened?

City police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at a second-floor apartment in a multi-family house on 9th Avenue off East 18th Street at 6:18 a.m. Thursday, April 20, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The infant was found in cardiac arrest and rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, responders said.

Doctors there pronounced the baby dead at 6:56 a.m., Valdes said.

The prosecutor didn't classify the death as a homicide or otherwise and didn't say whether anyone was taken into custody or identified as persons of interest in the child's death.Members of her Special Victims Unit are investigating the circumstances, assisted by the state Medical Examiner’s Office. The apartment (in photo above) was being treated as a crime scene, witnesses said.

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could assist them contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photo and contributed to this story.

