Woman, 27, Dies After Being Found With Stabbed Outside Somerville Apartments: Prosecutor

The unidentified woman was found by Somerville police responding to a 911 call, outside a residential complex on North Bridge Street around 10:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, McDonald said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Somerville Police Chief Dennis Manning.

A postmortem examination will be performed by the Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing to identify those involved, along with the motive, authorities said.

