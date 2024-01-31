Overcast 35°

SHARE

Woman, 27, Dies After Being Found With Stabbed Outside Somerville Apartments: Prosecutor

A homicide investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old woman was stabbed dead outside of a Somerset County apartment complex Tuesday night, Jan. 30, officials said.

Somerville Police Department

Somerville Police Department

Photo Credit: Somerville Police Department
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The unidentified woman was found by Somerville police responding to a 911 call, outside a residential complex on North Bridge Street around 10:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, McDonald said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Somerville Police Chief Dennis Manning.

A postmortem examination will be performed by the Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing to identify those involved, along with the motive, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE