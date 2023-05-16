Winning Powerball Tickets Totaling $150K Sold In Somerset, Union Counties

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Monday, May 15 drawing were sold at Krauszer’s Food Store on Old York Road in Bridgewater and T&J Liquors on Saint George’s Avenue in Roselle, lottery officials said.

The Bridgewater ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, doubling the $50,000 prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 01, 26, 28, 55, and 58. The Red Power Ball was 25, and the Power Play was 2x.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $146,000,000, and the next drawing will be held on Wednesday, May 17.

