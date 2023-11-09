Traffic Nightmare: Portions Of Route 78 Closed For $28M Repair Project Veteran's Day

The left lane on the eastbound side will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m, on Saturday, Nov. 11 as construction continues on a bridge deck project.

The lanes will be closed before the Routes 78/287 interchange split with one through lane maintained. All Route 78 eastbound traffic will be directed to stay right, as the left two lanes over the temporary bridge in the median will be closed to make repairs to the bridge.

The ramp from Route 287 northbound to Route 78 eastbound will remain open and becomes the right lane on Route 78 eastbound. The ramp from I-287 southbound to Route 78 eastbound also will remain open, but there will be a temporary stop sign at the end of the ramp, where it merges with Route 78 eastbound.

Motorists should plan alternate routes, the state said.

The $28 million projected, funded with federal money will replace both eastbound and westbound bridge decks that carry I-78 over Routes 202/206 and Washington Valley Road, which are in poor condition. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

