Three PA Residents Hurt In Route 78 Warren Township Crash

A 58-year-old Nazareth, PA man was parked on the right shoulder of the highway around 4:50 a.m. near milepost 39.2 in Warren Township Sunday, Feb. 18, when his vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet SUV, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

The Subaru driver was seriously injured while the Chevrolet driver, a 32-year-old Easton man, and passenger, a 31-year-old Easton man, were moderately hurt.

Both drivers and passenger were taken to an area hospital. The accident remains under investigation.

