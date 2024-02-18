Fair 40°

Three PA Residents Hurt In Route 78 Warren Township Crash

Three Pennsylvania residents were hurt, one seriously, in a crash on Route 78 in New Jersey, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Cecilia Levine
A 58-year-old Nazareth, PA man was parked on the right shoulder of the highway around 4:50 a.m. near milepost 39.2 in Warren Township Sunday, Feb. 18, when his vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet SUV, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

The Subaru driver was seriously injured while the Chevrolet driver, a 32-year-old Easton man, and passenger, a 31-year-old Easton man, were moderately hurt.

Both drivers and passenger were taken to an area hospital. The accident remains under investigation.

