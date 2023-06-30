Somerset County Teen Left With Life-Threatening Injuries After PA Crash Gets Wave Of Support

Lily Snyder, 17, was thrown from the back seat of a vehicle that “rolled several times” during a crash in Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 10, according to a GoFundMe launched by Teresa Klein on behalf of her mother, Jody Gregory.

She was then airlifted to Lehigh Valley Trauma Center and put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma with a life-threatening head injury, the campaign says.

“Everyone is praying that Lily will make a full recovery, but she has a long road ahead of her,” writes Klein, who says Jody is a single mother and has suffered difficult loss in the past.

“Jody is a single mother of three children, Jake, Lily, and Cole,” writes Klein. “Sadly her son Cole, affectionately known as Coleybug, tragically passed in 2010 at one year old due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) similar to SIDS, so sadly, Jody is all too familiar with unbearable grief.”

Meanwhile, Jody is a devoted Hillsborough Public School District teacher and works “odd jobs” to make ends meet during the summers.

“Most people think teachers are paid during the summer months; they are not,” writes Klein.

The donation funds will be used for medical costs and other ongoing expenses during Lily’s recovery. As of Monday, June 26, the teen, still not communicating verbally, had been removed from the ICU and placed into a step-down unit. The plan is to eventually move her to a rehab facility — but the process will be slow, Klein says.

More than $15,700 had been raised as of Friday, June 30.

“I want Jody to be able to focus on her daughter and her recovery and not worry about how she is going to pay her bills, including her health insurance, which is critical right now with Lily’s ever-piling medical expenses,” writes Klein.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Please Help Jody Help Lily’ on GoFundMe.

“Please, if you can find it in your heart, donate to help Jody help Lily.”

