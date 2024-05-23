Popular Food Show Filming At Bridgewater Restaurant

22 West Tap and Grill in Bridgewater will be featured on an episode of the popular online show, with filming set to take place at the end of the month.

"America's Best Restaurants" is a weekly show that travels around the country spotlighting independent restaurants.

"We're humbled by this amazing opportunity and would like to thank all of our awesome customers for your support," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant is asking patrons to say what their to-go item is so it can be featured on the show.

America’s Best Restaurants will be here in two weeks! They want to know from YOU what your favorite menu items are that we should feature on the show! Comment your go-to items on our menu.

