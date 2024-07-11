Solar Paneled Roof Catches Fire In Somerset County, Police Say

Franklin police said flames erupted on the solar paneled roof of a School House Road building just before 5:10 p.m. Arriving units observed heavy smoke and flames from the roof of the commercial building.

Firefighters, emergency personnel, and utilities from Elizabeth Avenue Fire Co., Community Fire Co., Somerset Fire and Rescue Co., East Franklin Fire Co., Middlebush FD, Franklin Park Fire Co., Finderne FD, South Bound Brook FD, Bound Brook FD, Manville FD, Millstone Valley FD, NJ State Forest Fire Service, RWJ Hospital, Bound Brook BLS, Montgomery BLS, East Millstone BLS, Franklin Township Fire Prevention, Franklin Township Code Enforcement, Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, and PSEG responded to the scene.

No one was reported inside of the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention. An initial investigation indicates the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.