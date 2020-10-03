LOOK INSIDE: Somerset County Mansion Hits Real Estate Market At $2.1M

A nearly 7,000-square-foot home has hit Somerset County's real estate market at more than $2.1 million.
The Charlotte Hill Drive home was listed on Zillow last week and features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, along with a stone patio, gazebo and private pool.
Built in 1994, the house is adorned with a custom marble fireplace, a separate three-sided fireplace and a cherry bar and library.
It's been modernized with finishing touches including a media room and two fitness centers.
The estate was last sold in April 2002 for $1,825,000, Zillow records show.
Click here for the full Zillow listing.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.