Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
LOOK INSIDE: Somerset County Mansion Hits Real Estate Market At $2.1M

LOOK INSIDE: Somerset County Mansion Hits Real Estate Market At $2.1M

Valerie Musson
16 Charlotte Hill Dr., Bernardsville.
16 Charlotte Hill Dr., Bernardsville. Photo Credit: Weichert Realtors Zillow

A nearly 7,000-square-foot home has hit Somerset County's real estate market at more than $2.1 million.

The Charlotte Hill Drive home was listed on Zillow last week and features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, along with a stone patio, gazebo and private pool.

Built in 1994, the house is adorned with a custom marble fireplace, a separate three-sided fireplace and a cherry bar and library.

It's been modernized with finishing touches including a media room and two fitness centers.

The estate was last sold in April 2002 for $1,825,000, Zillow records show.

16 Charlotte Hill Dr., Bernardsville.

Weichert Realtors Zillow

16 Charlotte Hill Dr., Bernardsville.

Weichert Realtors Zillow

16 Charlotte Hill Dr.

Weichert Realtors Zillow

Click here for the full Zillow listing.

