Raritan Bar Closing After 55 Years: 'Somewhat Speechless'

Michael's Inn, which has been in Raritan for 55 years at 46 Thompson St., announced on Facebook it is closing at the end of the year.

"Between staffing issues, high demand of the business and the overwhelming amount of hours of performed, it has taken a toll both physically and mentally," Lauren Speis, who bought the bar in 2021. "It has been a true honor to serve you all."

In a follow-up post, Speis said the owner of the building put the property up for sale.

"As we are renters we apologize as we could not change the hand being dealt," Speis said.

Patrons expressed their shock and sadness at the news.

"I'm sorry to hear this," said one customer. "Great little watering hole. Good food too. Will miss it. You guys take care."

"Sorry to hear the news," said another customer. "Great bar with good people. "Lauren, good luck in the future.

