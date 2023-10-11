Prosecutor Details Sneaky Upskirt Tactics Utilized By Watchung Gas Station Cashier For Months

Miguel A. Melchor-Gomez, 54, of North Plainfield, who worked at the Sunoco station on Stirling Road in Watchung, filmed underneath his unsuspecting victims' clothing in one of two ways from December 2021 to Aug. 19, 2023, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. said.

Melchor-Gomez either pretended that the credit card machine malfunctioned and directed his victims to the counter where he would stand close to his victim to complete the purchase, or he would position himself very close to the victim at some other location within the store, McDonald said.

The vast majority of Melchor-Gomez's victims were adults, but several of his victims were also under 18, the prosecutor said. Following his arrest, police seized Melchor-Gomez's cell phone and conducted a forensic examination of the phone. There is no evidence that defendant shared or disseminated these videos.

Melchor-Gomez was charged with: Five counts of second degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a and 2C:24-4b(4)); four counts of third degree invasion of privacy (N.J.S.A. 2C:14-9b(1)); one count of fourth degree invasion of privacy (N.J.S.A. 2C:14-9b(2)); one count of fourth degree tampering with evidence (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6(1)), and one count of fourth degree obstructing administration of law (N.J.S.A. 2C:29-1a).

Following his arrest, the State filed a motion for pretrial detention, which was granted by Superior Court Judge Julie M. Marino.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.