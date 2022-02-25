Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Somerset County, Prosecutor Says

A woman was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene earlier this week, authorities announced.

Treasa M. Daye-Fennie, 50, was crossing Somerset Street near High Street in Franklin Township when a southbound vehicle struck her and fled the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella said in Friday release.

Daye-Fennie, of New Brunswick, was pronounced dead at the scene, Chirichella said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533, or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

