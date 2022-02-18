Teen Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Branchburg Soccer Player, 17

A 17-year-old boy from Somerset County has been arrested in a crash that left another 17-year-old resident dead, authorities announced.

The unidentified teen was heading west on Fairview Drive in a 2006 Toyota Scion when he struck several roadside objects across several hundred feet, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 around 8:20 p.m., Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella

The vehicle was carrying three occupants, including soccer player Vincent R. Gagliardi, who was ejected from the front passenger seat and later pronounced dead after being flown to a hospital, authorities later said.

On Feb. 16, 2022, the juvenile driver was arrested at the Branchburg Police Department and charged with second-degree Death by Auto. He was subsequently lodged in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance in Somerset County Family Court.

Acting Prosecutor Chirichella and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to that fatal motor vehicle crash to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at (908) 231-7100 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

