Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Youngsters Seen At Fire That Engulfed Row Of Buses In NJ TRANSIT Lot, Investigators Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suspicious Vehicle Check Turns Up Cocaine In Central Jersey, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Steven Dolci
Steven Dolci Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A Central Jersey man was arrested after police found him with cocaine in his car last week, authorities said. 

Police in Branchburg were doing a property check on a "suspicious vehicle" parked on Woodfern Road, in which Steven J. Dolci, 25, of Hillsborough Township, was in the driver's seat around 10:45 p.m. last Friday, April 22, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

While speaking with Dolci, the officer observed a white powdery substance on the center console, which was suspected to be cocaine, Taggart said. Dolci was arrested without incident and slapped with related drug charges, authorities said.

He was later released on his own recognizance pending an appearance in Somerset County Superior Court.  

Acting Prosecutor Taggart and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.