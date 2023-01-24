Stewartsville Dance Studio Owner Stole $6K From PA School District: Report

A New Jersey dance studio owner is facing charges after failing to pay more than $6,300 to a Pennsylvania school district from whom she was renting facilities for practices, LehighValleyLive reports.

Charissa Poklikuha, 42, of Stewartsville, and the owner of 5-6-7-8 Dance, was charged with two counts of felony theft filed by the Nazareth Area School District Police Department, charging documents show.

In addition to failing to pay for the auditorium rental and IT/custodial work, Poklikuha failed to return emails, phone calls and letters, according to LVL citing police papers. She is wanted on a warrant.

Poklikuha's LinkedIn profile says she's served as the owner/director of the dance studio since June 2007. She did not immediately return Daily Voice's email placed Monday evening, Jan. 23, or Daily Voice's phone call placed Tuesday morning, Jan. 24.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.