Small Plane Crash Lands In Somerset County

A small plane crashed outside of a home in Somerset County Monday, April 4.

The single-engine Mooney M20M went down in a yard at the corner of Griesheimer and Main streets in Manville around 1 p.m.

The crash-landing location is just north of Central Jersey Regional Airport, the FAA said. The number of people on board was not known as of 3:15 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

