Prosecutor: Somerville Bicyclist Struck By Car Failed To Stop At Red Light

A 65-year-old bicyclist who failed to stop at a red light in Somerset County was struck by an SUV with the right of way and hospitalized, authorities said.

A Somerville officer was on patrol when he saw the collision at the intersection of North Bridge and West High streets around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

A 75-year-old driver was heading east on in a 2019 Honda CRV on West High Street, when a 65-year-old man ran a red light on his bike, heading south on North Bridge Street, Robertson said alongside local officials.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the bicyclist disregarded a red traffic signal and entered the intersection riding into the path of the operator of the motor vehicle," Robertson said.

The officer on patrol was on scene immediately and rendered aid to the bicyclist, who was taken to an area hospital with head trauma, and expected to survive, authorities said.

Investigators from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) and Somerville police detectives responded for the investigation.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

