Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Police Nab Fleeing Mugger Carrying Vials Of Blood Stolen From NJ Hospital
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Duo Nabbed In Warren Township Armed Robbery

Valerie Musson
Quinton D. Parks, 30, of Plainfield and Jose I. Lopez, 25, of Iselin
Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Two men have been charged after robbing two people at gunpoint in Warren Township Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Township police were called to Quail Run after two victims reported being robbed of their cash at gunpoint shortly before 1:40 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a release.

Officers broadcasted a description of the men and their vehicle to surrounding agencies, and Dunellen Police stopped the suspect vehicle a short time later.

Quinton D. Parks, 30, of Plainfield and Jose I. Lopez, 25, of Iselin were subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and third-degree possession of CDS (marijuana over one ounce but less than five pounds) with the Intent to distribute.

One of the victims had known one of the men prior to this incident, Robertson said. Parks and Lopez were held at Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

