Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Route 202 In Branchburg

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 202 in Branchburg near Huyler Road
Route 202 in Branchburg near Huyler Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Somerset County man was struck and killed on Route 202 in Branchburg Township Monday night, authorities said.

Surinder Singh, 39, of Branchburg was struck by a 2019 Acura while attempting to cross Route 202 southbound near Huyler Road around 7:40 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson and Somerset County Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor said in a joint release.

He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset about an hour and a half later, responders said.

No charges were immediately filed nor summonses issued to the driver, a Hillsborough Township resident, according to the prosecutor.

The factors that contributed to the crash are under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at 908-231-7100 or the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.