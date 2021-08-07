NJ Man Attacks Victim With Axe When Argument Turns Violent, Authorities Say

A 53-year-old Somerset County man was arrested for attacking a victim with an axe, sending him to the hospital, authorities said.

Jonathan W. Beatty, of Raritan, was at his West Somerset Street house when he got into an argument with someone he knew around 12:50 a.m. July 3, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Things escalated and Beatty sliced the victim's back and forearm with the axe, causing him to bleed profusely, Robertson said alongside Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Raritan Borough Chief of Police Raymond Nolte.

Beatty was transported from his home to the Raritan Borough Police Department, where he was arrested without incident.

Beatty has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

The assault was an isolated incident, authorities said.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Nolte request anyone with information relating to the aggravated assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Raritan Police Department at (908) 725-6700 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code:

SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

