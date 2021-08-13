Contact Us
date 2021-08-13
NJ Home Health Aid, 69, Sexually Assaulted Nonverbal Patient, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Rose Stanley
Rose Stanley Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 69-year-old home health aid sexually assaulted a nonverbal adult male patient, authorities said.

Franklin Township police on Aug. 10 got a tip regarding possible sexual contact regarding Rose Stanley, of Somerset, and her patient, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Stanley was working as a home health care aide for a Franklin Township company at the time of the incident, Robertson said.

Stanley was arrested and charged with third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact in connection with the incident following an investigation, authorities said.

She was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

