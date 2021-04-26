NJ Driving School Instructor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Students

A 59-year-old Somerset County driving school instructor was arrested for sexually assaulting two driving students during sessions, authorities said.

Steven Collucci, who worked for Dill's Driving School, is accused of sexually assaulting two 16-year-old alleged victims, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The first alleged victim reported being touched in a sexual manner by Collucci, of Somerville, while driving in the Bridgewater and Hillsborough area in June 2017, Robertson said.

Then, in January 2021, a second individual reported being touched sexually by Collucci during a New Brunswick session in February 2019, Robertson said.

Collucci was arrested in connection with both incidents on April 22, 2021, on charges on criminal sexual contact, Robertson said.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to these sexual contacts to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit Detective Reyes at (908) 575-3371.

All calls will be kept confidential. Information can also be relayed via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

