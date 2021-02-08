Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung


Breaking News: These NJ Healthcare Facilities Will See Stricter Vaccination, Testing Regimes Come September
New Brunswick Pair Nabbed In Somerset County Shooting, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Nadir M. Lopez and Jailen D. Coleman.
Nadir M. Lopez and Jailen D. Coleman. Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Two New Brunswick men have been arrested in connection with a Somerset County shooting that injured one victim.

Franklin Township police were dispatched to a local hospital for a person suffering gunshot wounds around 12:20 a.m. June 16, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The incident occurred on Somerset Street in Franklin Township, and the victim had non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

An investigation identified New Brunswick residents Nadir M. Lopez, 20, and Jailen D. Coleman, 26, as suspects, Robertson said.

Lopez was arrested in New Brunswick while Coleman was nabbed in Edison, authorities said.

Lopez was charged with 1st degree Attempted Murder, 1st degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, 2nd degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and 2nd degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon without a Permit. He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Coleman was charged with 1st degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, 2nd degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and 2nd degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon without a Permit. He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

 A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to the shooting to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

