Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: NJ Gyms Can Soon Reopen For Individual Training Sessions By Appointment Only
DV Pilot Police & Fire

New Brunswick Man Nabbed In Somerset County Gunpoint Robberies

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Duron Bridgers, 22, of New Brunswick
Duron Bridgers, 22, of New Brunswick Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 22-year-old New Brunswick man has been arrested and charged in connection to two separate gunpoint robberies, authorities said.

Duron Bridgers carried out two robberies at gunpoint — the first on Tuesday, June 16 and the second two days later. Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with local police.

The first incident occurred around 4:35 p.m. near Mindy Drive in Franklin, when Bridgers used an online web application to arrange a meet-up with a man and juvenile and exchange a PlayStation 4 console.

When he met up with the victims, Bridgers pointed a yellow-colored handgun at them and took the game system, Robertson said.

Then, on June 18, Bridgers using the same web app arranged a meeting to trade a PlayStation 4. Upon arrival, he pointed a gun with a long extended magazine at the victims, robbed them of $300 in cash and ripped a gold necklace from one of their necks, Robertson said.

Bridgers was arrested following an investigation on Friday, June 19 near Hempstead Plaza on Route 27 in Franklin Township.

A tan handgun with an extended magazine and a PlayStation 4 game console were recovered from Bridgers’ vehicle, Robertson said.

Bridgers was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was held at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.