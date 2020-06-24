New Brunswick Man Nabbed In Somerset County Gunpoint Robberies

A 22-year-old New Brunswick man has been arrested and charged in connection to two separate gunpoint robberies, authorities said.

Duron Bridgers carried out two robberies at gunpoint — the first on Tuesday, June 16 and the second two days later. Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with local police.

The first incident occurred around 4:35 p.m. near Mindy Drive in Franklin, when Bridgers used an online web application to arrange a meet-up with a man and juvenile and exchange a PlayStation 4 console.

When he met up with the victims, Bridgers pointed a yellow-colored handgun at them and took the game system, Robertson said.

Then, on June 18, Bridgers using the same web app arranged a meeting to trade a PlayStation 4. Upon arrival, he pointed a gun with a long extended magazine at the victims, robbed them of $300 in cash and ripped a gold necklace from one of their necks, Robertson said.

Bridgers was arrested following an investigation on Friday, June 19 near Hempstead Plaza on Route 27 in Franklin Township.

A tan handgun with an extended magazine and a PlayStation 4 game console were recovered from Bridgers’ vehicle, Robertson said.

Bridgers was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was held at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

