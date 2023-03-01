Man Rams Victim With Car, Fires Gun At Him During Argument: Somerset Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Somerset County man was charged with attempted murder after ramming a vehicle into a victim before firing a gun at him over the weekend, authorities said.

Justice P. Philip, of Somerset, crashed his car and shot at the victim during an argument around 3:10 a.m. near North Gaston Avenue and East High Street in Somerset, on Saturday, Feb. 25, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Police had been dispatched on reports of loud noises and speeding cars, the prosecutor said. No injuries were reported.

Philip surrendered to authorities on Monday, Feb. 27 in Franklin Township and was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

