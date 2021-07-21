Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Man Who Demanded Cash, Sexually Assaulted Woman In Somerset County

Valerie Musson
Suspect wanted for sexual assault in Somerset County
Suspect wanted for sexual assault in Somerset County Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities in Somerset County are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for sexual assault.

Police in Bridgewater Township responded to the reported assault at Duke Island Park just after 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The female victim stated that the man had approached her from behind as she stopped to use her cell phone while riding her bike in the park around 8:45 p.m., Robertson said.

The man allegedly held a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded money before sexually assaulting her in the nearby bushes and fleeing toward Raritan on a bike.

The suspect, of which a composite sketch is pictured above, is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s between 5 feet 4 and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing between 151 and 175 pounds.

He had a medium to stocky build with an olive to dark complexion and was wearing a black hood with dark pants during the alleged assault, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or use the STOPit app.

