Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: MOST WANTED: Reward Offered For Fugitive NJ Couple In Nationwide Sex-Trafficking Ring
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DRUG BUST: Loaded Guns, Narcotics, Puppies In 'Deplorable' Conditions Seized From NJ Trio

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jamal Honorat (top left) Rosemary Solares and Sherwin S. Newland.
Jamal Honorat (top left) Rosemary Solares and Sherwin S. Newland. Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Weapons, thousands of dollars worth of various drugs and six puppies in "deplorable conditions" were seized from a Central Jersey trio, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities applied for a search warrant at a Somerset Street home in North Plainfield on reports of a distribution ring last month, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Sherwin S. Newland, 21, Jamal Honorat, 18, and Rosemary Solares, 19, all of North Plainfield, were inside of the home when police executed the warrant, and subsequently arrested, Robertson said alongside Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and North Plainfield Police Chief William Parenti

A search of the home turned up the following:

  • 192 grams of marijuana valued at $1,200
  • Approximately 4.6 pounds of hashish valued at $3,000
  • Approximately 103 grams of psilocybin mushrooms valued at $800
  • 45 Xanax pills valued at $250
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Loaded Parker Brothers 12 gage sawed off shotgun
  • Loaded Springfield 9mm handgun with a high capacity magazine containing 16 rounds
  • Additional ammunition 
  • Ballistic vest

Authorities also found six puppies living in "deplorable and inhabitable" conditions of the home, Robertson said. They were turned over to the Plainfield Humane Society.

Newland, Honorat and Solaris were charged with possession of a 9,, Springfield handgun, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 50 feet of a school zone and nearly half-a-dozen other charges, Robertson said.

All three were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Parenti request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force Unit at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department 908-769-2937 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). 

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.